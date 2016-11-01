Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are investigating after a stolen Volvo smashed into four parked cars in Longwood early today.

Officers were called to Bull Green Road at 5.30am to reports that cars had been damaged.

The black Volvo had struck three parked cars and came to rest against a fourth.

The driver abandoned the car and was nowhere to be found.

Police said the car had been stolen from Golcar and no arrests had been made.

Kirklees Rural Neighbourhood Policing Team posted images of the damaged Volvo on its Facebook page. The front end was badly damaged and one of the front tyres was flat.

Writing on Facebook a spokesman said: “The driver was nowhere to be seen and enquiries soon showed the Volvo had been stolen from Golcar earlier in the night.”

Anyone with information should call police via 101.

