A stone mason has been hailed a hero for repairing a vandalised war memorial.

Residents of Mirfield were horrified when the town’s cherished cenotaph at Ings Grove Park was damaged, just two days before the huge Remembrance Sunday parade – reportedly the largest outside of Westminster.

On Friday it was noticed that the name Nathan had been scratched on one side of the stone plinth that remembers Mirfield’s war dead.

The issue was highlighted on the town’s Facebook page and stone mason Kryss Tominay, quickly volunteered to sort it out.

Kryss, who lives in Mirfield, spent Saturday morning grinding the mindless damage off and cleaning up the whole memorial.

His actions have been praised by dozens of residents and local councillors.

Said Kryss: “I’m local and when I saw it, I thought who better to do it than me a stone mason.

“So I put my hand up and said I’d come and clean it.

“Apparently Mirfield’s got the biggest parade outside London so a lot of people will be coming up here to look at this.

“They don’t want to see some idiot’s scratched his name in to it.

“It just shows a lack of respect.

“They want to come here and remember the people who fought for this country.

“I assume it’s kids that are messing about – but it’s not right.

“Just because they don’t appreciate it, doesn’t mean that nobody does.

“They’re just thoughtless and disrespectful.”

Mayor of Mirfield, Clr Sean Guy, said: “It’s great that we’ve got people like this in our community.”

The clean up was sanctioned by Mirfield’s Royal British Legion organiser, Tim Wood, after Kryss’s friend Donnie Robertson – a serving soldier – gave him a call.

Donnie, who is set to medically discharged from the army more than a decade after being injured by a bomb in Iraq, lives locally and helped organise the clean up, including the use of a generator courtesy of Plantation Building.

Kryss said it was the first time he’d had to clean up a war memorial but unfortunately not the first case of vandalism he had sorted out.

“I’ve had to clean up a gravestone that had been vandalised,” he said.

“It’s sad – I don’t know why people do it.

“It seems some people don’t care about anything about themselves.”

Kryss who is also first team manager at Mirfield Stags Rugby League club said they would be doing lots more for the Royal British Legion, including wearing a commemorative shirt next season.

Donnie, who has lived in Mirfield since he came back from Afghanistan in 2013, added: “The shirts are also going to be available to be bought. Any money generated will be for the Legion.”

Mirfield's Remembrance Parade sets off at 2pm today from Lowlands Road to the cenotaph in Ings Grove Park where a service will be held.The town's fire station, Constitutional Club and pub, The Old Colonial, are all offering free refreshments.