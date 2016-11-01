Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man was injured when he tried to stop a car driver stealing stone slabs from his garden wall.

Leeds Crown Court heard David Gough was spotted after reversing a Renault Clio down an alley beside Sean Hellawell’s home in Orchard Terrace, Primrose Hill.

Bashir Ahmed, prosecuting, said Mr Hellawell then saw him loading slabs from the wall worth around £200 into the boot and went out to tell him to stop.

He tried to block the path of the car but Gough began revving the engine to try and scare him off.

Mr Ahmed said Mr Hellawell then tried to remove the ignition keys through the window, ripping his T-shirt in the process.

When the driver began to move off Mr Hellawell bravely jumped on the bonnet to discourage him but was flung off, suffering two cuts to his left hand, pain and swelling in his other wrist and bruising to that arm.

Gough had only driven a short distance when he collided with a parked vehicle, scraping the side and knocking the wing mirror off before he eventually got away.

When he was arrested several days later he denied being responsible for doing anything wrong.

Gough, 37, was convicted in his absence by Kirklees Magistrates in August of assault causing actual bodily harm to Mr Hellawell, theft, damage and failing to stop after an accident on June 13 and was committed for sentence to the crown court.

The court heard he now accepted responsibility and had told a probation officer he planned to sell the stones to fund his long standing drug habit.

At the time he was spending around £100 a day on Class A drugs.

Daniel Smith, representing Gough, said he was motivated to tackle his drug addiction. He had not intended injury but the victim had come off the bonnet as he was trying to grab the keys.

Gough, of no fixed address, was jailed for a total of 10 months and disqualified from driving for six months.

Recorder David Dixon said there had to be an immediate sentence since he had the audacity to steal in front of the householder and when he came out trying to stop him he set off with him on the bonnet.

He was thrown off and injured but fortunately not seriously.

The Recorder added: “If he had rolled under the wheel of the car it could easily have been much, much more.”