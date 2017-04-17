Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Several homes have been attacked by stone-throwing yobs and thieves. Here’s the round-up of grassroots crime in the Huddersfield area from over the past few days.

Beaumont Park

Intruders entered a house in Woodside Road via an unlocked door and stole a laptop from the hallway at 6pm on Wednesday, April 5.

Birkby

Intruders smashed a security lock to enter a garage in Armitage Road, but made off empty-handed at 2pm on Sunday, April 3.

Three laptops, a TV, a rucksack and a wallet containing credit, debit and store cards were taken from a house in Norwood Road at 2.15pm on Friday, April 7.

Dalton

A front door was vandalised at a house in Tolson Crescent at 5pm on Monday, April 3.

Burglars entered a house in Cow Heys and searched the living room before leaving empty-handed at 8.10pm on Tuesday, April 4.

A wing mirror of a car parked in Coach Hose Drive was smashed at 7.50pm on Tuesday, April 4.

Deighton

Stones were thrown at a property in Scott Vale at 6.10pm on Tuesday, April 4, causing damage to a motor vehicle and the house door.

Denby Dale

Intruders forced the door of a house at Leak Hall Lane, damaging the door, before searching the property and leaving. Nothing was stolen in the incident which happened as 6pm on Wednesday, April 5.

Emley

A Peugeot 208 parked in Warburton was stolen at 9pm on Friday, April 7.

Fixby

The front near side window of an Audi A3 parked on Bradford Road was smashed and a sat nav and media system was taken at 10.30pm on Friday, April 7.

Gledholt

A large stone was used to smash a window at a house in Heaton Road at 11.45am on Friday, April 7.

Highburton

The boot of a Renault Scenic parked in Highfield Road was scratched at noon on Wednesday, April 5.

Honley

Stones and other items were thrown at a property in Roundway at 11.34pm on Wednesday, April 5, smashing a kitchen window. A bedroom window of a house in Roundway was also broken in a similar incident at 2.40am on Thursday, April 6.

Kirkburton

Burglars smashed panels of a door with a crowbar and stole two off-road motorcycles at a property in Thorncliff Lane at 11pm on Sunday, April 9.

Kirkheaton

A rock was thrown and smashed a headlight of a Fiat Ducato parked in Fields Rise at 7.15pm on Friday, April 7.

Lindley

Jewellery and jewellery boxers were stolen from a bedroom at a house in Cressfield Road by burglars who scaled a fence to gain entry through an unlocked kitchen window before leaving by unlocking the back door and porch door using keys that had been left in the locks. The incident happened at 11am on Tuesday, April 4.

Burglars failed to break into a house in Burwood Road after attempting to snap the locks on the back door and side door at 10.25pm on Wednesday, April 5.

Lockwood

Vandals smashed a double-glazed window of a house in Stanley Street at 5.30pm on Saturday, April 8.

Marsh

A make-up bag and contents were taken from a Peugeot 207 parked in Dudley Road after the nearside front window was smashed at 10.30pm on Wednesday, April 5.

Meltham

Vandals scratched the passenger doors, bonnet and boot of an Audi A1 at Sunny Heys at noon on Sunday, April 9.

Newsome

A brick was thrown causing damage to a house in White Hart Drive at 10.45pm on Thursday, April 6. Two-and-a-half hours later, a missile was thrown at a door in the same street, causing an outer pane to crack.

Oakes

Thieves forced the lock on the driver’s door of a Peugeot car parked in Chiltern Avenue and stole a sat nav, holdall, cash and Raleigh folding bike at 9pm on Sunday, April 2.

The near-side front quarter light of a Peugeot 208 parked in New Hey Road was broken to gain entry but nothing was taken. The incident happened at 2.30am on Monday, April 3.

Thieves got into a portable building at a building site in Crosland Road via an unlocked window, turned off the CCTV and used plant machinery to pull open the door of a container and steal machinery and tools. The incident happened at 9.30pm on Wednesday, April 5.

Paddock

A bag of tools was stolen from an unlocked Mazda van at Royds Avenue, Paddock at 6pm on Wednesday, April 5.

Burglars got into an unlocked shed in the front gardens of a house at West View and stole garden tools, hand tools and a sack cart at 6pm on Friday, April 7.

Rawthorpe

Burglars entered business premises at Nether Hall Avenue via a skylight and took a number of items before leaving via the fire exit at 5pm on Tuesday, April 4.

Shepley

The occupant of a property in Firth Street disturbed an intruder trying to break into a garage at 1.40am on Monday, April 10.