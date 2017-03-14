Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fans of Felix the Huddersfield Station Cat have been urged to stop feeding her treats as vets warn the puss needs to slim down.

The famous feline told her 107,000 Facebook fans yesterday: “Seems I’m being told by my vets to stop eating so many treats.

Felix the cat portrait “Can you please leave the treat feeding to my colleagues who can control my portions?

“They’ll make sure I’m in the best shape possible to fend off those pesky pests.”

Felix the Station Cat is put on strict DIET after too many fans feed her treats

Felix is railway station’s Senior Pest Controller and was brought in back in 2011 as just a nine-week-old kitten to keep the platforms free of mice and other vermin.

Since then she has been working hard while maintaining a soft spot in the hearts of staff and commuters in the station, having amassed an army of fans worldwide.