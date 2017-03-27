Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Not content with stealing the headlines in the Examiner, Huddersfield’s most famous feline has moved on to bigger issues...

Felix the Huddersfield Railway Station cat last week starred on the front page of the Big Issue North – that’s if you could get your paws on a copy.

The magazine has revealed it sold out of copies THREE times after featuring the glamour puss on the cover.

The Big Issue, which provides Britain’s homeless with a source of income, has now resorted to selling the front cover as an A2 wall poster for fans who missed out.

A statement on their website says: “After having SOLD OUT of back issues (3 TIMES!) due to unprecedented demand for a certain feline friend, we have launched the cover of issue 1174 in poster format to keep Felix’s fans happy.

“Whilst we understand that the demand is predominantly for Felix, we would like to thank you for your interest in this product, as your purchase also means that you are supporting our vendors to live better lives. Thank you.”

Felix even outstripped sales of copies of The Big Issue sold in the south of England, which featured Emma Watson and Dan Stevens in the box office sell-out Beauty and the Beast.