Chilling tales from the golden age of ghost stories will be read aloud by candlelight at night at a spooky location in Kirklees.

Classic ghost stories will be told by talented storyteller Matthew Bellwood in the atmospheric setting of the gothic mansion house at Bagshaw Museum in Wilton Park, Batley.

The Unquiet Dead will feature M R James’ Lost Hearts, a grisly account of black magic in the Midlands, and Edith Nesbit’s haunting saga of thwarted love The Shadow.

Leeds-based Matthew said: “They are classic ghost stories and just the thing for a cold, dark November night. Bagshaw Museum is full of quirky corners and exhibits and to be there after dark will make it the perfect location for a ghost story.

“The stories Lost Hearts and The Shadow are hand-picked and appropriate to the era of the museum. They remind us of a time when the streets were lit by gas lamp and people had to think about how to entertain themselves.

“I love ghost stories and horror films. It brings the past into the present. The idea of being haunted is such a powerful one and is also psychologically interesting. This Victorian museum has its collection of Egyptian artefacts and there is no reason to believe it is not haunted.”

The 90-minute storytelling sessions will be held on the evenings of Wednesday, November 15 and Thursday, November 16. They have been organised by arts organisation Creative Scene and Rebecca Winwood, creator of the Shuddersfield ghost walks.

There will also be the chance to explore the many intriguing and terrifying objects collected by businessman Walter Bagshaw who turned the mansion into a museum in 1911. They include ancient Egyptian artefacts, birds of prey and an Edwardian dolls house.

Paul Gales, manager of Bagshaw Museum, said he was looking forward to the audience experiencing the museum in a different way.

“This is not a traditional museum event and taking place late at night is certainly different for us,” he said. “We are keen to provide non-traditional events at the museum and are looking forward to seeing a mix of people and will be interested to see who turns up. Tickets are selling well.”

The Unquiet Dead takes place on Wednesday, November 15, at 6.30pm and 8.30pm and Thursday, November 16 at 8.30pm.

Go to www.creativescene.org.uk/events/the-unquiet- dead/