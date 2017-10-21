Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Storm Brian is on its way - and Examiner weatherman Paul Stevens is predicting a double whammy of rainfall for Huddersfield.

The slow-moving storm has hit Liverpool, Paul Says - and he’s expecting it to skim past Huddersfield and hit Leeds instead.

But because it’s surrounded by areas of rainfall, we’re going to feel the full force of TWO of those - which could lead to road and river flooding tomorrow.

Paul said: “The storm will move just to the north of Huddersfield, across Leeds, but the brunt of the heavy rain will come across us later this afternoon and through tonight - and probably into the first part of tomorrow. Then it will start turning showery.

"The rain will come from the south and the east so we'll get a double whammy of heavy rain.

“We had almost three times the normal level of rainfall in September and we've had the normal amount of rainfall for October already this month.

"The rain will be similar to Thursday with strong winds of up to 50mph. We could have up to 40mm of rainfall in the Calder Valley so with the leaves falling from the trees we may have some road flooding and possibly river flooding.

"Brian will be out of the way tomorrow and it's back to blustery winds and a few showers."