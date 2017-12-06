Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Storm Caroline is set to hit the UK bringing with it winds of up to 70mph.

The Met Office has said the storm will batter parts of Scotland disrupting road, rail, air and ferry services but will be followed by a cold spell hitting most of the UK.

There is a yellow weather warning for large parts of the country for Friday with the Met Office predicting 2-5cm of snow and 10-20cm of snow on higher ground.

And although Huddersfield has escaped the weather warning weatherman Paul Steven s has said Friday will be very cold with an overnight temperature of -1c.

He said the weekend is likely to remain cold, but sunny, and there is a chance of some light snow showers and temperatures falling to -3c at night.

And he has predicted that more snow showers could hit Huddersfield by Monday and continue into Tuesday.

Paul tweeted: "It starts to get more interesting Monday as we stay in the cold air and low pressure pushes into Ireland it might just push enough energy east to bring some snow and through Tues as the winds go east a few snow showers from the east."

The Weather Channel said wintry conditions could become more widespread as the country is sandwiched between high pressure to the west and a low to the east.

A spokesman said showers could affect all regions and at times more persistent periods of rain, sleet and snow are possible.

Forecaster Eleanor Bell, principal meteorologist at The Weather Channel , said colder air would start to affect the UK during Thursday when Storm Caroline clears the country and moves across the North Sea.

She said: “Storm Caroline will continue to shift eastwards through Thursday becoming situated to the west of Norway by the evening.

“This will develop a cold northerly flow and as a result will drag cold Arctic air in across Britain late Thursday overnight into Friday resulting in a sharp drop in temperatures. “It will feel much colder in the wind. Widespread frosts are also expected.”​