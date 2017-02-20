Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Parts of Huddersfield could be hit by storm force winds gusting at up to 70mph on Tuesday night and into Wednesday, according to forecaster Paul Stevens.

The Examiner weatherman said the current windy weather would continue on Tuesday, with gusts of 45mph across the region, and gusts of 60-70mph for those on the higher ground.

He said the winds would “bounce over the Pennines” towards Huddersfield.

The windy weather would continue until Wednesday evening, he added.

“Most of us will get gusts of 40-45mph but there could be isolated gusts of 60-70mph, especially on high ground.”

By Friday the weather will be cooler, with a chance of wintry showers and icy roads, as temperatures drop to around 5C.

Paul believes we are due a very cold snap which will bring sleet and snow in the final couple of days of February and into March.

“Winter has not done with us yet,” he added.

“There is some potentially very wintry and very cold conditions developing into March.”