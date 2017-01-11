Beech tree falls in the heavy winds at Meltham GC carpark

Parts of Huddersfield were battered by the strongest winds in 15 years .

Gusts of up to 81mph led to trees coming down, roads being shut and trains and flights being cancelled.

Highways England closed the M62 to high-sided vehicles between Junction 22 and Junction 24.

Salendine Nook meteorologist Paul Stevens tweeted: “Just recorded my strongest gust in 15 years of having the anemometer on my roof in Salendine Nook at 64mph.”

He told us: “The highest gust was 81mph at Emley Moor. The Holme Moss Observatory saw gusts over 80mph.

“The jet stream at 28,000ft north of Huddersfield was blowing at 180-190mph; at times it was getting on for storm force winds on the ground.

“It’s caused disruption since it came in at 4.36am and I expect the wind will continue until this evening when a few showers will come in and it’ll turn wintery.”

Kirklees Council dealt with more than 35 incidents, the first coming in at 3.30am. Two tree inspectors were prioritising incidents with danger and access issues sorted first.

Trees came down on Marsh Hall Lane, Thurstonland, Hopton Hall Lane, Upper Hopton and Colne Bridge Road, Colne Bridge, where a huge tree at the side of the railway line crashed down across the top of the bridge, blocking the road.

Ten trees also came down at Meltham Golf Club, one of them in the car park.

West Yorkshire firefighters received 56 calls between 3am and 2pm, these included: 3.03am – fallen telegraph pole, Cote Lane, Holmfirth; 4.05am – tree through roof of bungalow at Vicarage Gardens, Birkenshaw; 4.45am – flat roof in dangerous position, Headlands Close, Liversedge; 8.30am – tree in dangerous position at Halifax Road, Brighouse; 10.50am – a hair studio in Town End, Golcar where a plank of wood from scaffolding was blown into a precarious position.

Area manager Jim Butters said: “The high winds are definitely keeping us busy; our firefighters have attended many incidents throughout the night and into today, ranging from rogue trampolines to damaged buildings.”

Trains between Huddersfield and Leeds were cancelled when a vehicle struck a bridge.

Part of Westmoor Primary School in Dewsbury had to close when the wind blew tiles from a roof.

Headteacher Kim Lonnergan said: “Due to damage to the school roof, we are having to close the lower site.”

It’s expected to re-open from 10am on Thursday once Kirklees has secured the roof.

Whitcliffe Mount School in Cleckheaton also had to close because of a “building safety issue”.

Postcodes in the HD9 area were left without power when a tree toppled over.

Anything not fastened down was blown about, a trampoline flew through two Mirfield gardens and many bins were overturned, scattering rubbish on the streets.

And finally ... two Christmas decoration stags bolted into the wall at the Three Acres Inn and restaurant in Shelley were brought crashing down by the winds, bringing part of the wall down too.

“They were due to come down anyway,” said partner Tom Truelove. “The winds up here have been ridiculous.”