Will storm Karl and storm Lisa hit Huddersfield?

Weathermen have forecast 70mph winds hitting parts of the north tomorrow but Huddersfield should avoid the worst of it, says Examiner weatherman Paul Stevens.

September has proven to be unseasonably balmy but two storms, named Karl and Lisa, which have been charging across the Atlantic merged over the weekend and were then set to get picked up by the jetstream and head northwards later this week.

But Mr Stevens said: “At the moment we are enjoying typical autumn weather and this week is set to be windy and wetter.

“I can’t see anything particularly turbulent on its way.

“Wednesday is going to be blustery perhaps with some sunshine.

WATCH: Storm breaking over Huddersfield

“There have been no warnings issued by the Met Office so far apart from Wales though we could see gusts of wind and gales of speeds up to 40-45mph.

“As for Thursday there will probably be some rain around though this will clear away to give some sunshine.

“A few showers and set to turn somewhat cooler. By the end of the week temperatures will be getting down into single figures.

“Friday will see some sunshine and showers.

“So to summarise it will be warm and windy the first half of the week and brightening up towards the end of it.

“Saturday will be bright and sunny with some showers and Sunday again sunshine and showers.”