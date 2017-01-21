Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brave Sarah Dransfield from Holmfirth, who had a leg amputated after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of bone cancer, is to have her story turned into a stage play.

And her former teacher at Huddersfield New College is appealing for a theatre-savvy writer to assist him with penning the piece.

Sarah, now 21, was only 16 when a pain in her knee was revealed to be osteosarcoma. Chemotherapy failed to halt it and amputation was the only solution. She is now cancer free and in remission.

Her story so affected Chris Madej, her former health and social care teacher at the college, that he has begun pre-production on Sarah’s Story. Student Ivy Oldroyd, 16, will play Sarah from diagnosis to amputation with Sarah herself taking on the role afterwards.

“I need a co-writer,” said Mr Madej, who is working on the project with colleague Theresa Mellor.

“Everyone has experience of cancer. Live theatre and a live audience enables people to share those experiences and to inspire them to face it in the way that Sarah did. The message is one of hope and inspiration.”

All proceeds from the play will go to charity.

Mr Madej is also seeking actors of all ages to play key roles. He can be reached on C.Madej@huddnewcoll.ac.uk