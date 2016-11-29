The video will start in 8 Cancel

A strange light in the sky had a Huddersfield resident reaching for her mobile phone.

Loren Liburd spotted the Unidentified Flying Object above Birkby on Monday at around midnight.

She captured video footage and still photos on her Samsung mobile phone.

Loren said: "It was about midnight when I looked out and saw what I thought was a star.

"Then I saw it moving out of the corner of my eye. It looked far away but I could see one light change to two and then three lights - white, red and blue and green.

"It was moving in the same area for over an hour. When I went back and checked, it was still there.

"Looking at the photos, it looks like a shadowed rectangular shape, with a bright light in the centre which changed colour."

She described what she saw as "strange" but doesn't have any idea what it was.

