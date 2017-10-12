Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Street beggars will be banned from Huddersfield town centre under new plans.

West Yorkshire Police is working with Safer Kirklees, an organisation which tries to improve the quality of life for residents, to launch a project designed to support the homeless and help them find accommodation.

This is also an opportunity for partner agencies to work together to combat street begging in Huddersfield.

People who are caught street begging can be issued with warning letter or dispersal orders which can ban them from the town centre.

This scheme is being supported by the Huddersfield Mission which provides advice and support to people in need, and members of the public will be encouraged not to give money to individuals, but instead donate money, clothes or food directly to the Mission who will redirect it to the most vulnerable.

Inspector James Kitchen, who is based at Huddersfield Police Station, said: “We have been working on this collaboration with Safer Kirklees for a while and hope that we can tackle this issue in Huddersfield.

“We will be providing help and advice to those vulnerable people who need it and advise them on places they can go for support and also try and re-house individuals who are homeless.

“As part of this project, we are also focusing on combating street begging and want to send out a clear message that this will not be tolerated and there will be consequences if individuals are found street begging in Huddersfield.”

Clr Shabir Pandor, Cabinet Portfolio Holder for Community Safety, said: “It is important that the council works with partner agencies and communities to ensure there is effective support in place for vulnerable people to enable them to have control over their lives, be safe and protected from harm.”

Posters will be distributed into local shops and business around Huddersfield town centre, giving contact details and directions to Huddersfield Mission.

Huddersfield Mission is a local charity which provides advice and support to vulnerable people and also runs daily activities and a community café in the town. For more information, please visit www.huddersfieldmission.org.uk