Lindley is getting in to the Christmas festive spirit by holding a Christmas event next Tuesday. (Dec 5)

Lindley Christmas Evening will take place on Lidget Street between 6pm and 8pm.

The event will include street performers and music performances from Lindley Infant School Choir and a brass band to entertain the crowds. There will be a variety of craft and food stalls on offer and the shops will be staying open late for Christmas shoppers. There will also be an opportunity for children to meet Santa, with the Nail Studio on Lidget Street being turned into Santa’s grotto.

Lindley Community Group, a group set up to support local projects, initiatives and events through collaboration with local organisations, worked in collaboration with Love Lindley, a group of local businesses and residents, to organise the event.

Mandy Wilson of Manjo Home, a business on Lidget Street which specialises in furniture, accessories and furnishings, hopes the event will showcase the range of independent businesses based in Lindley.

She said: “If you have never been to Lindley then come along and see how the shops love to give something back to the community by putting on these events. We try to do more each year and this year we are doing our very own Santa!

“We have street food which some of the restaurants are getting involved with and on stage we have live entertainment.”

Lindley is home to many independent shops, including florists, boutique clothing, gift shops, hair and beauty salons, traditional toy and book shops, as well as a number of bistros, delis, pubs and takeaways.

At the event, there will be a festive marketplace of stalls lining Lidget Street. Festive food and drink will include hot mulled cider, hot roasted chestnuts and mince pies.

Lidget Street will be temporarily closed for vehicles, between 5.30pm and 8.30pm on the evening.