A teenage solider killed in action in Afghanistan is to have a road named after him at a ceremony in Bradford on Sunday. Pte Christopher Kershaw, 19, who served with the Yorkshire Regiment, was the youngest of six soldiers who died when their Warrior armoured fighting vehicle was destroyed by the Taliban in March, 2012.

Three Huddersfield soldiers – Pt Anton Frampton, 20, of Longwood; Pte Daniel Wilford, 21, from Cowlersley; and Cpl Jake Hartley, 20, from New Mill – also lost their lives along with Pt Daniel Wade, 20, of Warrington, and Sgt Nigel Coupe, 33, of Lytham St Annes.

Christopher was a former pupil of Hanson School in Swain House and grew up near the road, which will be called Christopher’s Court in a new housing development near Thorp Garth in Bradford.

Local developer Jack Lunn has covered the costs of the road sign and unveiling ceremony, which takes place at noon. The unveiling will be performed by Christopher’s sister, Sophie Louise, and a short service will be conducted by the Rev Robin Gamble, who is a friend of the family.

The event will be attended by Christopher’s parents, members of the family and the Lord Mayor of Bradford, Clr Geoff Reid. The regiment will be represented by serving soldiers, a bugler, veterans and regimental standards.