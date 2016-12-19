Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s a familiar sight on the streets on Christmas morning – youngsters proudly riding their brand new bikes.

Now Milnsbridge-based charity Streetbikes has made the dream of a bicycle for Christmas come true for struggling families by giving away scores of refurbished, good-as-new bikes to people who would otherwise be unable to afford one.

Santa joined the team to hand over the bikes at the charity’s Milnsbridge premises.

The lucky recipients included four-year-old Edmond Ubole, of Crosland Moor.

Mum Marita said: “He got a bike last summer, but it got broken. Now he’s very happy to be given another one by Santa and he’ll be riding it before Christmas Day.”

Gill Greaves, founder and project co-ordinator for Streetbikes, said two bikes had also been delivered to Huddersfield Police Station to add to gifts being donated for two youngsters in care following an appeal by PC Sally Baines.

Said Gill: “We gave away 50 bikes on Monday and hundreds more between now and Thursday. We have bikes of different sizes suitable for everyone from three years old to 18. We have had people walking or coming to us on the bus to get their bikes.”

The Streetbikes team also received a cheque for £1,035 from Richard Norgate, of Magic Rock Brewery, in Huddersfield, which is supporting the charity following a fundraiser this summer.

Streetbikes was formed eight years ago and has given away 7,000 bikes.