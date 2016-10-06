Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Struggling to pay your rent? Calderdale Council can help

  • Updated
  • By

Take up of an emergency fund is relatively low

Money Talks - and a football transfer is big business all round.
Money Talks - and a football transfer is big business all round.

Calderdale Council says it can help people struggling to keep up with rent payments.

The Discretionary Housing Payment (DHP) scheme is an emergency fund which provides financial assistance while allowing people time to find alternative solutions. This is an additional payment on top of any housing benefit already received.

DHP is intended to cover shortfalls between Housing Benefit, or the housing element of Universal Credit in payment and rental costs. It can also be used for rent in advance, rent deposits and removal costs.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods and Communities, Clr Susan Press, said: “We want to ensure that our most vulnerable residents are accessing all support to which they may be entitled.

“Some people may be in desperate need for this support, but are perhaps not aware that DHP exists. We want to make it absolutely clear to residents who are struggling that help is available and let them know how they can apply for this.”

Take up of the scheme is relatively low in Calderdale so the council is running a campaign to let people know that funding exists, to help those most in need.

Apply online for DHP at www.calderdale.gov.uk/benefits or drop in at any Customer First office for an application form.

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

How you pay your council house rent could be changing

The plans will help people pay their rent in line with their earnings, the council say

Related Tags

Organisations
Calderdale Council

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

Bradley Park Golf Course
  1. Kirklees Council
    Decision day looming for Kirklees' housing plans for Bradley Park Golf Course - here are the key facts
  2. West Yorkshire News
    Cyclist died at scene of Batley road tragedy
  3. Huddersfield
    Ladies Only Travel which employs only female bus drivers goes into liquidation
  4. Cedar Court Hotel
    Who’s planning what in your area? Find out here
  5. Kirklees Council
    Trailer banned from tip because it has too many wheels

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent