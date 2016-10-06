Struggling to pay your rent? Calderdale Council can help

Calderdale Council says it can help people struggling to keep up with rent payments.

The Discretionary Housing Payment (DHP) scheme is an emergency fund which provides financial assistance while allowing people time to find alternative solutions. This is an additional payment on top of any housing benefit already received.

DHP is intended to cover shortfalls between Housing Benefit, or the housing element of Universal Credit in payment and rental costs. It can also be used for rent in advance, rent deposits and removal costs.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods and Communities, Clr Susan Press, said: “We want to ensure that our most vulnerable residents are accessing all support to which they may be entitled.

“Some people may be in desperate need for this support, but are perhaps not aware that DHP exists. We want to make it absolutely clear to residents who are struggling that help is available and let them know how they can apply for this.”

Take up of the scheme is relatively low in Calderdale so the council is running a campaign to let people know that funding exists, to help those most in need.

Apply online for DHP at www.calderdale.gov.uk/benefits or drop in at any Customer First office for an application form.