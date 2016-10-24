One of Huddersfield’s best known preachers has died aged 77.

Stuart Roebuck was universally loved and his oratorical gifts meant he always enjoyed a popular following whenever he delivered one of his many public speeches.

Born in June 1939, he attended Berry Brow County School and Almondbury Grammar school before going to work for The Royal Insurance at Halifax, Doncaster, Sunderland and Leceister.

He reaching superintendent level and achieved Fellowship of the Charter Institute of Insurancers (FCII).

He met his wife Joan in Sunderland and they got married in October 1963. After which they moved to Leicester and had two children, Helen and Graham.

In Leicester he was a lay preacher for his local Methodist church and delivered the religious talks for a local radio station.

After 20 years in insurance he had a career change and moved to Bristol to study for a Bachelor of Divinity and was ordained into the Methodist church.

His first circuit was in Surrey where he looked after Cranleigh Methodist church, Wonersh United Reformed Church and Shalford Methodist Church.

In 1982 he became chaplain at Culford School, a Methodist school near Bury St Edmunds Suffolk where he spent 20 years until his retirement. During this time he became the chaplain for the National Methodist Youth Brass Band, a voluntary post he held for over two decades.

He was involved in the Christ and the Cosmos Initiative which brought together leading scientists and theologians of the day, helped organise the annual conference and edited the lectures for publication.

Stuart retired to Hall Bower and became an active member of many organisations.

He had a long running family connection with Hall Bower Sunday school where he was a trustee, and co-founder of the art club with his wife Joan and he delivered regular history talks, gave services at the chapel and was widely recognised as a brilliant public speaker.

He also became chaplain of the Old Almondburians (from Grammar School - now King James’s School)

But Stuart had many interests away from the church.

A keen environmentalist, he was a member of CPRE (Campaign for the Protection of Rural England) and took on the roles of secretary and treasurer of the West Yorkshire branch at various times.

He also had strong links with Stirley Farm Community Project and was an active member of the Newsome Ward Community Forum.

In addition he was the author of many books including local history, religion and religious biography.

He was also talented musically and was a member of various choirs and enjoyed church and classical music., playing the violin and treble recorder.

He was a talented linguist too. He was a member of the Institute of Linguistic in French and learnt Spanish following his daughter’s move to Madrid.

He enjoyed learning for its own sake and had a thirst for knowledge throughout his life.

Stuart leaves behind his beloved wife Joan, two children, grandchildren Rebecca, Daniel, Nora and Ella, sisters Judith and Shelia. son and daughter-in-laws Santiago and Sabine as well as brother-in-laws John and Rod and nephews Tim and Richard and a niece, Kate.

He was exceptionally well thought of in the area for his community work and was well-respected and was a friend to many people in the local area (as well as maintaining friendships from previous associations) and was very fondly thought of by all who knew him.

He died suddenly on 15 October.