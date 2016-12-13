Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A student has been sent to a young offender institution after he was convicted of sex offences against two women.

Leeds Crown Court heard after Calum Flanagan’s second victim had reported him to the police for offences committed by him when she let him stay at her home his phone was examined and the earlier offences against the first woman came to light.

She had not reported his abuse at the time but gave evidence at his trial when he was convicted on two charges of rape, two of assault by penetration, two sexual assaults and two of causing a person to engage in sexual activity against her will.

The jury also convicted him of three charges of sexual assault and one of causing a person to engage in sexual activity on the second complainant.

Flanagan, 20, of Oakes Avenue, Brockholes, was sent to custody for a total of six years and ordered to register indefinitely as a sex offender.

The jury heard during the trial that the second complainant knew Flanagan through work and had offered to let him stay the night at her home.

Judge Robin Mairs said she had made it clear she did not want any physical contact and the invitation “was only as a friend.”

However after she had fallen asleep he had touched her breasts and put her hand on his penis.

The judge added: “She went to the police. They searched your phone and texts and messages were found relating to events with the other complainant.”

The judge said Flanagan was only 17 at the time of the offences against that woman and she too described waking from sleep and finding him touching her.

The judge added: “It is obvious to me you had some sexual interest and fascination with sexual intercourse with females who were unconscious or asleep.”

He said Flanagan had admitted at trial he realised a woman asleep was incapable of giving consent. There had clearly been a psychological impact on that woman “She is not in any way responsible for what happened, you are,” said Judge Mairs, adding that Flanagan was an intelligent man and understood “that no meant no.”

Julian Goode, representing Flanagan, said he still denied the offences.

He had started a degree in Manchester. Judge Mairs said that would have to now be put on hold.