A university student was caught out when he turned up to take someone else’s driving test in Huddersfield.

Leeds Crown Court heard the practical test was booked in the name of Connell Bamgboye II who had already taken two previous theory tests, failing one in Milton Keynes and passing another in Uxbridge some months earlier.

The authorities were already suspicious and when Denzel Adjei-Boakye attended at Huddersfield on February 22 to take the test the police were called, said John Bull prosecuting.

Felicity Hemlin, representing the student, told the court yesterday (Mon) the defendant was in his first year of a sports rehabilitation degree at Bradford University and hoped to train as a physiotherapist.

He was asked by an acquaintance to take the test “and stupidly agreed to do so.” She said Adjei-Boakye was not going to be paid to do it.

And she added: “He has not told his family in London knowing they would be very ashamed of him.”

Adjei-Boakye, 21 of Stockwell Gardens, Lambeth, London admitted fraud and was given a community order with 100 hours unpaid work.

Judge James Spencer QC told him he should understand why the authorities take such a severe view of such an offence but it was not necessary to jail him.