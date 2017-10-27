Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

AN aspiring student journalist has been locked up after police caught him travelling in a car with drugs – and a knife tucked into his underpants.

Cliffroy Creighton, who had won a university place to study sports journalism, had few convictions to his name.

But District Judge Michael Fanning told him that he could not tolerate anyone carrying a knife.

He told the 22-year-old: “Huddersfield sees more than its fair share of people willing to carry weapons and use them.

“If you carry a knife, other than in exceptional circumstances, you will go to prison.”

The incident occurred on September 23 when Creighton, of Tudor Croft in Bradley was on his way out to celebrate his birthday.

He and his friends had entered Cambridge Road car park at around 10pm when their vehicle was stopped by police.

The officers found the men with a large amount of drugs of different varieties inside the car, Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard.

Creighton alone had in his possession cocaine, cannabis and amphetamine, prosecutor Clint Chambers said.

Police also discovered a lock knife tucked into his underwear when he was searched at Huddersfield Police Station following his arrest.

He said that he’d tried to hide it from them in a state of panic after their car was pulled over.

His solicitor Zahid Majeed said: “He had the drugs in his possession because of the very recent celebration of his birthday.

“The knife was not held in dangerous circumstances.

“Mr Creighton works at a body workshop for his friend’s father, had it for the course of his employment and forgot that he had it on him.

“He accepts that he should have taken it home and it’s clear to him now that possession of a bladed article is extremely serious.”

Creighton, due to take up his university place next September, pleaded guilty to possession of a bladed article in public, possession of a Class A drug and possession of two Class B drugs.

Judge Fanning was asked to consider a community-based penalty for Creighton, who also plays football locally.

But he told him: “I take a particularly dim view of people who carry knives, whether they use them or not.

“You are 22 years of age with a very limited record, intelligent with lots of opportunities ahead of you.

“But you were with a group in a car, late on a Friday night in the town centre, in possession of drugs and with a knife tucked into your underwear.

“Knife crime in the UK is out of control and Huddersfield sees more than its fair share of people willing to carry weapons and use them.

“You also make yourself a target and could potentially come to harm even though this weapon has not been used.

“The Court of Appeal has made it very clear that if you carry a knife, other than in exceptional circumstances, you will go to prison.”

Judge Fanning jailed Creighton for a total of eight weeks and ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the knife and drugs.