A student said his academic career suffered after he was sexually assaulted by a taxi driver.

The teenager missed out on his top choice of university because he struggled to cope in the aftermath of his terrifying ordeal.

His attacker, Mohammed Amin, now faces up to four years in prison after being found guilty of the offence following a trial.

The A Level student’s ordeal began after he was picked up by Amin outside Morrisons in Heckmondwike.

Concerned that he was taking somebody else’s taxi he asked the white Skoda driver if it was meant for him, to which Amin replied: “I’ll take you wherever you want.”

The 44-year-old then struck up a shocking and inappropriate conversation after the teenager got into the front passenger seat beside him, Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard.

Prosecutor Andy Wills said: “The driver said to him: ‘It’s really hot today and you’re as hot as f**k’.

“He then asked the victim if he had a girlfriend and he responded that he didn’t.”

Amin then asked the victim if he liked men and he confirmed that he was gay.

Mr Wills said: “The driver appeared shocked by the response and said: ‘No way, I like men too’.

“The victim then texted his friend and said: ‘Trust me to get a weirdo taxi driver’.”

Amin proceeded to ask the student if he wanted to have intercourse with him and go back to his place “for some fun.”

His response was that he didn’t want this but Amin started stroking his leg and repeated what he wanted to do with him.

The driver grabbed at his own penis and tried to pull the frightened student’s hand towards it.

Mr Wills told magistrates that Amin turned onto Cook Lane in Heckmondwike and the victim started to panic as he “knew it was a dead end.”

He said: “The complainant said: ‘No, I’m not interested, just take me home’

“He said the driver knew he was panicking because he was biting his nails but despite all this he kept stroking his leg and pelvis area while touching his (own) penis. “The complainant pushed his hand away and said: ‘He was swerving all over the road and at one point I thought he was going to crash’.”

The victim’s 10 minute ordeal ended when the driver pulled up outside his house where he refused his request for his phone number.

When he got inside he suffered a panic attack and confided in a neighbour what happened.

Mr Wills said: “He was stuck and vulnerable while inside the car.

“What happened has created a level of paranoia in trusting his own peers and colleagues and anxiety in going out in case of another attack.

“He said the fact that the driver knows his location has contributed to his paranoia as he fears he might return.”

Magistrates heard that the victim has had to undergo counselling due to his “severe psychological harm” and the biggest impact has been on his education.

Mr Wills added: “He was unable to concentrate and this disrupted his revision close to his exams.

“The complainant said: ‘This affected my A Level results and I was rejected from my first choice of university.”

Amin blamed the victim for making up his account, claiming that he had no interest in males as he had a wife living in Pakistan.

He pleaded not guilty to sexual assault but magistrates found him guilty in his absence in July and issued a warrant for his arrest.

Magistrates committed Amin, of Buller Court in Harehills, Leeds, to Leeds Crown Court for sentencing on January 4.

They told him that he faces between one and four years in custody and remanded him in custody in the meantime.