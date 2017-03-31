Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenager assaulted a college security officer after he broke up his fight with another student.

Paul Robinson suffered injuries after being pushed into a filing cabinet in an office at Calderdale College and was then hit in the head as he lay on the floor.

Nathan Patton, of Manchester Road in Linthwaite, was found guilty of assault following a trial at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

The court heard that the incident happened at just after 4pm on September 26.

Mr Robinson was on duty as a security guard at the Halifax campus when he witnessed 18-year-old Patton fighting with another male student.

With the help of colleagues he split the pair up and escorted them inside to an interview room.

Alex Bozman, prosecuting, said: “Mr Patton became aggressive and tried to push past Mr Robinson.

“He (Patton) pushed him into some metal filing cabinets and they both fell to the ground.

“While Mr Robinson was on the ground he was hit in the head.

“Mr Patton lost control, he shouted: ‘Get the f**k off me, I’m going to knock your head off.’”

As the teenager tried to leave the officer he pulled at the locked doors, causing some damage to the frame.

He also kicked at a security barrier as he left the Francis Street building.

Patton did plead guilty to a charge of criminal damage when he appeared at the Huddersfield court.

Paul Blanchard, mitigating, explained that the initial scuffle between the teenagers happened over the bullying of Patton’s former girlfriend.

He said that Mr Robinson became involved even though security staff at the college have no power to arrest or detain students.

Mr Blanchard said that while his client was “unlawfully detained” he went beyond reasonable force in defending himself by striking Mr Robinson a number of times.

He added: “My client doesn’t deal well with conflict and didn’t deal with this as well as he possibly could have.

“He found himself in a confined space against his will and wanted to leave.”

Magistrates told Patton that he clearly had anger problems and needed to work to try and resolve these.

They sentenced him to a 12-month community order to include 20 days of rehabilitation activities.

He must pay £100 compensation to Mr Patton as well as £85 victim surcharge.