Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A student was pulled from his car and punched in a “gratuitous act of violence” a Crown Court Recorder told his attackers yesterday.

Sentencing Cameron Baxter and Kamran Ibbotson at Leeds Crown Court, Recorder Simon Eckersley said their victim had been looking for his phone in his car outside a public house in Cleckheaton when the incident happened.

The judge said: “He was not doing anything wrong, he was a completely innocent man.”

Michele Stewart-Lofhouse, prosecuting, said Kallum Hick-Lally had been drinking with two friends at the Broomfield public house and had just returned to his car around 1am to check on his phone when, after exchanging words with Ibbotson, he was attacked.

He was punched to his head by both Ibbotson and Baxter and Ibbotson stole his car keys after pulling them from the ignition.

The court heard the car was subsequently driven off and crashed but following an investigation neither defendant had been found to have anything to do with that.

When spoken to by police Ibbotson accepted he had been in the area but said he was drunk and could not remember being involved in a scuffle or fight with anybody.

Peter Byrne, representing Ibbotson, said alcohol was responsible for his behaviour which he bitterly regretted.

Chloe Fairley, representing Baxter, said he accepted throwing a punch after seeing a commotion. He was only 17 at the time and immature but had shown his remorse by his plea.

Ibbotson, 21 of Burnip Grove, Cleckheaton, admitted assault and theft and was given a 12 month community order with 180 hours unpaid work and 15 days activity requirement.

Baxter, 18, of Carr Row, Carr Hill Road, Wyke, Bradford admitted assault and was sentenced to a 12 month community order with 150 hours unpaid work.