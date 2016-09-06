Usmaan Saleem, of Thornton Lodge, joined a group of optometrists from Vision Aid Overseas who spent two weeks helping local people in Ethiopia.

An optometry student has told of a “life-changing experience” working as part of a team improving the eyesight of people in Ethiopia.

Usmaan Saleem, 21, of Thornton Lodge, joined a group from Vision Aid Overseas thanks to a bursary from the Irvine Aitchison Memorial Fund.

Usmaan, a second year student at Bradford University, embarked on a two-week trip of a lifetime in Africa to experience working conditions and eye problems very different from those found in the UK.

He had worked in local opticians for several years but decided to spend time abroad and help transform lives.

Usmaan said: “I was nervous about what to expect as I had never volunteered abroad before but it proved a life-changing experience for me and I certainly want to take part again.”

For the first week the team went to the town of Nekemte in western Ethiopia where Usmaan saw several patients with eye diseases he had only read about in textbooks.

He was able to use his practical skills in retinoscopy and ophthalmoscopy and also watched various eye operations which helped him broaden his experience of theatre operation and techniques.

“Many patients, mostly students and children, travelled several hours just to be seen by us,” said Usmaan. “Some of these people had never had their eyes tested before. Some had ongoing problems.

“I remember seeing a young boy who had been attacked and had very severe damage to his eye. It was very emotional and heart-breaking to see but these sorts of things are so common in Africa.”

Usmaan was also able to help a 25-year-old teacher who would have had to quit his job if he couldn’t have found glasses to correct his eyesight.

Usmaan spent his second week at the Menelik Hospital in Addis Ababa where he helped teach ophthalmology students.

“The two weeks in Ethiopia were challenging but very rewarding at the same time,” he said. “I feel as though I have seen a different life. I was very surprised at some of the things I saw in Ethiopia, and I definitely learned a lot.”

Each year, the Irvine Aitchison Memorial Fund, administered by the Federation of Ophthalmic and Dispensing Opticians, funds bursaries for second year optical students to gain clinical and operational experience in Africa through Vision Aid Overseas.