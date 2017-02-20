Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield’s Camel Club has defended itself after being declared one of Britain’s worst nightclubs by student website The Tab.

And the survey of 35,000 students wasn’t exactly full of praise Huddersfield’s other principal nightspot Tokyo.

The Camel Club and Tokyo appear among the ‘most tragic’ and ‘simultaneously awful and amazing’ hometown clubs in the country, according to The Tab.

'The world's s******t ice cave'

It describes the decor of the Camel Club, Byram Court, as ‘the world’s s******t ice cave’.

The ‘review’ says: “There’s always that one friend in the group who insists on Camel. They see something in Camel that literally nobody else does.

“Nothing says a great night out like being surrounded by people from school you’d hoped you’d never see again, completely f****d.”

It continues: “There’s a lounge area with cushions to make you feel cosy while you watch your best mate sticking their tongue down a stranger’s throat, while cartoons that make absolutely no f*****g sense are shown on a projector on the wall.

“In the far corner there’s people getting their faces painted like it’s a school disco.”

It concludes: “Head to the bar, down a few Jägerbombs, and maybe, just maybe, Camel won’t look as much of a s***hole.”

Camel Club owner ‘Bongo’ Dave Biddle said his club is one you either love or hate.

Dave said: “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure and Camel Club is Marmite. You either love it or you hate it.

“We can’t please everyone and some people just don’t get it but the ones that do absolutely love Camel.

“We don’t try to be cool, we try to be fun.

“You can be who you want to be at Camel and nobody judges you.

“Think the guy keeps getting dragged here by his mates on the wrong night. At least his mates are having fun and seem to be doing well with the ladies.”

The Tab was kinder about Tokyo, Queen Street, although its review was hardly glowing.

It said: “Sure, it may look like a house and it may be overpriced. The DJ in the main room may be rubbish, and the millionaire-meets-student dress code might not quite work. But when the club you’re at usually contains around 50% of your area code on a Friday night, you know it can’t be that bad. Right?”

The Examiner contacted Tokyo but it is yet to respond.