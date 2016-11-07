The video will start in 8 Cancel

Two students fled a house blaze which ripped through the roof of a back-to-back in Thornton Lodge .

Firefighters were called to the terraced house in Springdale Street at 3.30pm on Sunday.

As crews approached the scene they could see flames coming out of the roof.

The two male students had escaped the house and firefighters in breathing apparatus went inside.

Watch commander Darren Bagley, of Huddersfield Fire Station , said the fire had started in an attic room. It is believed an electric fire had been left too close to a bed.

“There were two students in the house,” said Mr Bagley. “One went downstairs to make himself a cup of tea and the electricity cut out.

“He then went back upstairs and found the fire and rang the fire brigade.

“The fire could be seen from some distance away and there were multiple calls.”

Mr Bagley said the blaze took about 20 minutes to bring under control and crews remained at the scene for a couple of hours damping down.

Fire crews prevented the flames from spreading to neighbouring homes.

Mr Bagley said there was structural damage to the roof and extensive damage to the attic floor and upstairs ceiling. He described the house as “uninhabitable.”