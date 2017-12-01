Students' union celebrates 90 years

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Students recreated the Roaring Twenties when they celebrated 90 years of the University of Huddersfield’s Students’ Union (SU).

University vice-chancellor Prof Bob Cryan joined SU chief executive Rebekah Smith in cutting a birthday cake and taking part in a campus tea party – before taking part in a game of table football with some of the students.

Students could also take photos with some 1920s props. Live music was provided by Hollie de Viller, who was dressed in the fashion of the day.

SU communications and marketing manager Harry Granger said: “We have come a long way since 1927 when a group of students, supported by staff at the then Huddersfield Technical College, held the first meeting of the Student Representative Council.”

SU president Wael Alenzi, writing on the SU website, said: “As the Students’ Union president I am amazed at how the SU has evolved over the years and am tremendously proud of the amount of work that has been led by our students through 90 years of history.

“From lobbying the university to put locks on toilet doors, supporting the wartime effort, raising money for charity, championing diversity, course representation, publishing student media, sports clubs and societies you can see how it all makes student life better.”

The birthday event took place as the SU launched its latest Impact Report detailing its activities over the academic year.