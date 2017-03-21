Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A fake cigarettes supply operation worth tens of thousands of pounds has been shut down in Kirklees.

Trading Standards officers swooped on various locations in Heckmondwike earlier this month in a joint operation with police and Revenue and Customs officials.

In total they discovered 36,000 cigarettes and 36kg of rolling tobacco – believed to be counterfeit – with an estimated street value of £40,000.

Police also recovered a stun gun and CS gas which are illegally held weapons and could pose a serious danger to the public.

Two vehicles, a white Jaguar and a Vauxhall Mokka, were also seized during the operation.

David Lodge, head of West Yorkshire Trading Standards, said: “All tobacco is harmful, but the supply of illegal cigarettes seriously undermines the drive to reduce smoking, fuels organised criminality and is often a gateway for young people to becoming addicted to a habit which prematurely kills over half its users.”

The raid is the second counterfeit cigarette operation to be shut down in recent weeks.

Earlier this month a man appeared in court after officers uncovered almost 20,000 illicit tobacco products at premises in Dewsbury.

Enquiries by Trading Standards and Revenue & Customs are currently ongoing.