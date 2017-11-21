Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Plans for a radical facelift for Huddersfield’s crumbling Co-operative building have been lodged with Kirklees Council.

After more than a decade of neglect the historic premises look set to be revamped, beginning in early 2018.

Developers have revealed stunning new images of what the long abandoned building could look like.

The proposal to convert the iconic site at the end of New Street will include the addition of three extra floors on the 1930s built section facing the ring road.

It will be called Renaissance Works and will have beds for 140 students.

The original Victorian built premises containing Wilko and the clock tower will not be affected.

The team behind the revamp, SKA Developments, say they will strip back the building to its bones and start again.

The empty premises, most recently the Heaven and Hell nightclub, have been ransacked by scrap metal thieves with every room vandalised.

The firm, led by Zeb Pervaiz, is bidding to repeat what it did to Standard House near the bus station, putting modern glazed floors on top of an old stone building.

Mr Pervaiz said: “We have been working very closely with the council for some time on this and are delighted to have reached a major milestone in the submission of a planning application.

“As a company we are very passionate about the town centre and feel this building needs to be brought back to life.

“Based on our experience and track record we are confident we can deliver what is needed.”

The Co-operative building is already an unusual mix of Victorian and modernist architecture with the section housing Wilko built in 1893 while the empty part overlooking Chapel Hill is an extension built in 1936.

Computer generated images lodged for Kirklees planners show how the developers intend to add a 21st century extension.

They want to increase the height of the building to seven stories with the new floors featuring large windows and the exterior a mix of blood red and grey metal cladding.

The dilapidated buildings by Wilkinson’s car park will be revamped and an entrance and parking area created for the residents.

The huge project is being fast-tracked by Kirklees Council’s new £25m investment fund.

The council will be using its cheap borrowing power to lend SKA Developments millions for the project.

The exact sum has not been revealed.

Kirklees Council bought the Co-op building in 2007, three years after the nightclub shut down.

It had intentions of restoring it but its plans were scuppered by the financial downturn and years of government cuts.

Consultants acting for SKA have revealed the revamp will require a huge cash injection and they do not expect to get a quick return.

A report says: “This is a challenging site for the applicant. The building has been empty and neglected for many years and requires significant investment to bring it back in to a productive use.

“The viability report shows that this is not profitable in the short-term.

“It is only possible because the applicant is able to take a longer term view on the return on their investment.

“This is an unusual but welcome position that could save this building from further deterioration to the detriment of the Conservation Area and the wider town centre.”

It is hoped Kirklees Council’s strategic planning committee will make a decision on the proposal before the end of the year.