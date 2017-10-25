Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s ‘The Moment.’

Christopher Schindler’s winning penalty at Wembley not only put Huddersfield Town into the Premier League, it gave the whole district a shot in the arm.

Now former Town director Graham Leslie has commissioned a painting by renowned Upper Hopton artist Richard Gower and prints will be sold to raise thousands of pounds for charities.

Called ‘The Moment’ and reflecting Town’s victory in the Championship play-off final last May, a strictly limited edition of 50 signed prints are to be offered at £250 each. Details of how to buy the prints will be available soon.

Cash will go to the Town Foundation, the Leslie Sporting Foundation and Richard’s chosen charity, the pioneering Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice at Brackenhall.

Mr Leslie said: “When I first thought of having the painting done, I mentioned it to Town director Sean Jarvis and we thought it would be a good idea to raise some money for charity.

“It was fitting that Christopher Schindler was Man of the Match last weekend when we beat Manchester United, and the penalty at Wembley was another moment in history which will be remembered for ever.

“Richard has done a fantastic job in capturing ‘The Moment’ and the prints are going to be real collectors’ items in addition to raising money for really good causes.”

Mr Gower, 55, who has just submitted and had work accepted by the Royal Household, has followed the football club’s fortunes throughout his life.

A graduate of the Batley College of Art in the 1980s, he sells mostly through the Darren Baker Gallery in London and has thoroughly enjoyed working on the Schindler project.

Richard said: “I haven’t been able to go to matches as often as I would like over the years, but I do go with friends who are box-holders and Town are definitely my team.

“It is really fabulous what has happened at the club over the past couple of years and it’s just brilliant for everyone concerned.

“Obviously ‘The Moment’ at Wembley started a whole new chapter in the club’s history, but even last Saturday against Manchester United was fabulous and you can just feel the energy.

“The concentration on his face is just phenomenal. It’s wonderful. I’m known for capturing moments and hopefully that’s what I have done here. It took me four days to complete.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

He added: “I did a portrait of (Huddersfield Giants player) Paul Reilly a few years ago and one of Andy Booth, which was in the Town boardroom for quite a few years.

“I did a commission for the Duchess of York last year and also the Christmas card for the Lord Mayor of London, so the work is wide-ranging, but it was enjoyable to work on this.”