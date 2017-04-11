Pink Moon lights up the sky in West Yorkshire

It sounds more like a brand of hipster pale ale than a natural phenomenon – but it made its grand appearance over Huddersfield this morning (Tuesday).

Early birds woke to the sight of the pink moon drifting over West Yorkshire today.

Stunning shots showed it high in the sky above Emley Moor Mast.

But what is the pink moon, and why is it not actually pink?

Full moons appear at dawn once a month, and have been traditionally given titles by Native Americans in order to mark the changing seasons.

The pink moon is named after the moss pink herb, also known as the wild ground phlox flower, a rose-coloured flower which blooms in April.

Footage also captured the pink moon in the region’s skies above Leeds as it made its appearance at 6.08am this morning.