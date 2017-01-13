Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Success on the field at Huddersfield Town is setting the tills ringing off it.

With Town firmly in the Championship play-off positions, the club’s fans are splashing the cash on club merchandise.

Fresh from a record-breaking Christmas when some items sold out the club has revealed that retail sales are up by 78% on last year.

And it’s not just shirts, scarves and hats where the Town brand is proving irresistible.

The picture is just as bright commercially with advertising up 37% on last year.

Town’s commercial director Sean Jarvis said Town’s two shops – at the John Smith’s Stadium and in the Packhorse Centre in Huddersfield town centre – had seen products flying off the shelves.

“There’s no doubt retail is performing extremely well,” he said. “Increased crowds, a positive vibe around the town and success on the pitch are reflecting in success off it.

“People are proud to say they are Huddersfield Town fans.”

Town’s home shirt is by far the biggest seller but other items from dressing gowns to dog bowls, scarves to Tactics mints are proving popular.

A History Makers or Legends range is in the pipeline featuring stars of the past from Herbert Chapman to Darren Bullock and Town are always looking for the next big thing.

Town fans are invited to design their own products. Huddersfield artist Peter O’Toole, the man behind the club’s clap banners, also designed some mugs which have gone down a storm.

And T-shirts for top scorer Elias Kachunga and cult hero defender Michael Hefele have also been snapped up.