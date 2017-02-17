Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s a portrait without a name – for now.

Brighouse entrepreneur turned artist Carl Hopkins is inviting visitors to suggest a name for his painting of pop icon David Bowie which will be displayed at the Victoria Theatre in Halifax as part of the venue’s Bowie Experience show.

The painting will go on display before the start of the tribute show on Saturday, February 25 (7.30pm).

The artwork is the first of a new series of icon-based images by Carl. It was created with acrylic paints on a copperleaf background.

Standing 6ft high and 40in wide, it took Carl more than 40 hours to complete.

Carl, who has only been painting for a year, said: “I’m delighted to have my painting displayed at the Victoria Theatre. I was working on the painting when I found out about the show and I thought it would be a fantastic opportunity to have it on show. What better way to name the painting than to let Bowie’s fans decide?”

Theatregoers can take part by taking a selfie with the art and posting their suggested name and photo on Twitter using the hashtag #victheatrebowie. They can also post their images to the Victoria Theatre Facebook page.

The painting will be available for purchase after the show. Visit Carl Hopkins’ website http://www.eyeconimages.com/