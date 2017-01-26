Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An all-time record number of people lost their lives through suicide in prisons in England and Wales last year.

Official data published by the Ministry of Justice show that 119 prisoners died by suicide during 2016 – the highest number in a calendar year since current recording practices began in 1978. The previous high was in 2004, when 96 deaths by suicide were recorded.

Twelve women lost their lives through suicide in 2016 – more than double the number of women who took their own lives during the previous year.

At New Hall women’s prison in Flockton three inmates took their own lives last year compared to none in 2015, one in 2014 and none in 2013.

At Leeds prison four inmates killed themselves last year compared to two in 2015, three in 2014 and two in 2013.

In addition to the 119 men and women who took their own lives, 196 prisoners were recorded to have died of natural causes. Investigations into the deaths of a further 28 prisoners remain incomplete, with further information awaited.

Today’s figures also reveal that there were 37,784 reported incidents of self-injury in prisons during the 12 months to the end of September 2016 – a 23% rise on the previous year.

Recorded incidents of self-injury among men rose by 30% in a year – from 23,359 in the 12 months ending September 2015 to 30,465 in the 12 months ending September 2016. Recorded incidents of self-injury in men’s prisons have risen by 88% since 2012.

Recorded incidents of self-injury among women in prison fell by 2%. However, although women make up less than 5% of the prison population, women’s prisons accounted for 20% of all incidents of self-injury.

There were 3,372 serious assaults in prisons during the 12 months to the end of September 2016 – a 28% rise on the previous year. There were 25,049 assaults in total – a 31% increase.

There were 6,430 assaults on prison staff – a 40% increase on the previous year. The number of serious assaults on staff rose by 26% to 761.

Frances Crook, Chief Executive of the Howard League for Penal Reform, said: “It is official – more people died in prisons in 2016 than in any other year on record, and more prisoners died by suicide than ever before.

“Cutting staff and prison budgets while allowing the number of people behind bars to grow unchecked has created a toxic mix of violence, death and human misery.”