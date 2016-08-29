Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Rio Olympics 2016 Huddersfield weather Things To Do Huddersfield M62

Summer scheme gives Huddersfield children the chance to create spectacular art

There's an art to entertaining children during the long school holidays

Anya Greenop Completing a tree of life at Lockwood Baptist Church
Completing a tree of life at Lockwood Baptist Church

There’s an art to keeping children occupied during the long school break.

But a Kirklees Neighbourhood Housing summer scheme in Lockwood has proved that art itself is a great way to inspire and entertain young people.

The project, one of a number of holiday activities run across Kirklees by the organisation, took groups of youngsters and gave them the chance to create life-size works of art.

Run by Russian-born artist Anya Greenop, who lives in Flockton Moor, the two weeks of art resulted in two 200cm-high tree ‘sculptures’, decorated with individual ceramic pieces.

Anya said: “The ‘tree of life’ is symbolic of the life the young people aspire to, celebrating friendship and collaboration, with a special Yorkshire twist.”

Anya Greenop Children taking part in the summer scheme at Lockwood Baptist Church, tucking into lunch made by church members
Children taking part in the summer scheme at Lockwood Baptist Church, tucking into lunch made by church members

The trees have been painted with local scenes – of Castle Hill and the Yorkshire Sculpture Park, which was visited by the children during the summer scheme.

Stephen Knight, from Netherton Tenants and Residents Association which also supported the scheme, said it was the sixth of its kind led by Anya.

He added: “There are plenty of opportunities for young people to participate in sports throughout the summer break, but there are few opportunities for those who prefer artistic pursuits. We’ll probably be doing it again in October.”

Tree of Life at Lockwood Baptist Church
Tree of Life at Lockwood Baptist Church

This summer there have been 16 KNH summer schemes throughout Kirklees offering everything from a chemistry camp and boxing lessons to a forest school – all supported by the National Lottery. Around 400 children will have taken part in the programmes this summer holiday.

Anya, who works in a Sheffield primary school in creative development, says holiday art projects are important because many children no longer get the opportunity to be artistic at school.

Anya Greenop A finished 'tree of life' at Lockwood Baptist Church - with young creators and project leaders
A finished 'tree of life' at Lockwood Baptist Church - with young creators and project leaders

She said: “Sadly art, indeed all of the creative arts, are now given very little time in the overcrowded school curriculum, and yet everyone recognises the need for creative development for young people. Every time we deliver one of these workshops I’m surprised by the interest and depth of talent that the young people show.”

The art scheme took place at Lockwood Baptist Church, where church members provided lunches for the children.

Vicar Brian Davison said: “Children from all corners of the community come together to create spectacular works of art in the spirit of collaboration and friendship.”

Today's top stories

VIDEO: Baseball attack in Dewsbury Big Huddersfield car show Disgusting Rastrick robbery Will the weather be hot?
1 of 4

Previous Articles

Want to help the clean-up at the fire-damaged Watershed in Slaithwaite? Here's how

Arts and community centre could be closed for up to nine months

Related Tags

In The News
Schools
Education
Organisations
Kirklees Neighbourhood Housing
Entertainment
Yorkshire Sculpture Park
Places
Huddersfield
Netherton
Castle Hill
Flockton
Lockwood

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

Overturned car following crash on Barnsley Road at Flockton
  1. Flockton
    UPDATE: Women taken to hospital after Flockton crash
  2. Honley
    Thieves rip front off fast response paramedic car putting it out of action for weeks
  3. Storthes Hall
    What was it like to work at Storthes Hall? Ex worker Brian Haigh looks back
  4. Huddersfield Parish Church
    Did a ghost set off Huddersfield restaurant the Keys' CCTV? Or is there a rational explanation
  5. Slaithwaite
    Phones still not working in Colne Valley a week after serious blaze and water mains burst

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent