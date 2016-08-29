There’s an art to keeping children occupied during the long school break.

But a Kirklees Neighbourhood Housing summer scheme in Lockwood has proved that art itself is a great way to inspire and entertain young people.

The project, one of a number of holiday activities run across Kirklees by the organisation, took groups of youngsters and gave them the chance to create life-size works of art.

Run by Russian-born artist Anya Greenop, who lives in Flockton Moor, the two weeks of art resulted in two 200cm-high tree ‘sculptures’, decorated with individual ceramic pieces.

Anya said: “The ‘tree of life’ is symbolic of the life the young people aspire to, celebrating friendship and collaboration, with a special Yorkshire twist.”

Anya Greenop Children taking part in the summer scheme at Lockwood Baptist Church, tucking into lunch made by church members

The trees have been painted with local scenes – of Castle Hill and the Yorkshire Sculpture Park, which was visited by the children during the summer scheme.

Stephen Knight, from Netherton Tenants and Residents Association which also supported the scheme, said it was the sixth of its kind led by Anya.

He added: “There are plenty of opportunities for young people to participate in sports throughout the summer break, but there are few opportunities for those who prefer artistic pursuits. We’ll probably be doing it again in October.”

Tree of Life at Lockwood Baptist Church

This summer there have been 16 KNH summer schemes throughout Kirklees offering everything from a chemistry camp and boxing lessons to a forest school – all supported by the National Lottery. Around 400 children will have taken part in the programmes this summer holiday.

Anya, who works in a Sheffield primary school in creative development, says holiday art projects are important because many children no longer get the opportunity to be artistic at school.

Anya Greenop A finished 'tree of life' at Lockwood Baptist Church - with young creators and project leaders

She said: “Sadly art, indeed all of the creative arts, are now given very little time in the overcrowded school curriculum, and yet everyone recognises the need for creative development for young people. Every time we deliver one of these workshops I’m surprised by the interest and depth of talent that the young people show.”

The art scheme took place at Lockwood Baptist Church, where church members provided lunches for the children.

Vicar Brian Davison said: “Children from all corners of the community come together to create spectacular works of art in the spirit of collaboration and friendship.”