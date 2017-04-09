Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s just days since we told how Spring has sprung but it already feels like Summer has arrived.

Temperatures reached an unseasonable high of 20 degrees this weekend giving us a chance to dig out our shorts and tan up our pastey white legs.

By contrast Nice will struggle to reach 17degrees, Athens 18 degrees, Malaga 20 degrees and Paris 23C.

And the warm weather arrived just in time to allow race-goers the perfect conditions to celebrate at Aintree for The Grand National.

But enjoy it if you can, as after today the temperature is set to plummet by a massive 10 degrees.

The Met Office have forecast showers from Monday and through the week, with strong winds in the north on Tuesday.

Then Easter weekend is due to start wet in the north and drier in the south on Good Friday – before washouts spread through the weekend and temperatures cool.

A Met Office forecaster said although it will be a lot cooler, temperatures will be exactly where they should be for the time of year.

“The Easter weekend is likely to see bands of rain or showers, turning wintry over northern hills, with the best of the dry and bright weather in the South,” the forecaster added.

“But unsettled conditions become more widespread later in the weekend, turning colder through the weekend.”