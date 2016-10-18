A company which ran a string of sub-standard care homes has received an ‘inadequate’ rating for another of its homes.

Sun Woodhouse in Fartown was given the lowest rating and placed in special measures by Government health watchdog the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The home, run by Eldercare (Halifax) Ltd, was rated ‘inadequate’ overall as well as for its management and effectiveness.

Sun Woodhouse, which had 15 residents during the inspection in August, received amber ‘requires improvement’ ratings for its safety, responsiveness and caring approach to residents.

A report on the home, published this month, said that a resident had fallen ‘numerous’ times in five months, but had not been referred to a GP.

It reported that patients at risk of weight loss were not being adequately monitored and that residents’ care plans were not regularly reviewed.

The CQC inspectors reported that while they were sufficient staff, care workers did not have time to provide activities for residents.

The report said the food was good and that care workers had been respectful towards residents and had maintained their dignity and independence.

But the report noted that some staff had not received training to support residents safely and that personal emergency evacuation plans “would not be usable in an emergency as they were kept in people’s care files which were locked in a cupboard.”

Sun Woodhouse Care Home, Woodhouse Hall Road, Fartown, Huddersfield.

A CQC spokesman said: “The care provided at Sun Woodhouse Care Home was of a poor standard.

“There was a lack of audit and monitoring of safety and quality at the home.

“People and their relatives had not been asked to feedback about the service so improvements could be made.

“Multiple breaches of regulation were identified at this inspection and at the two preceding inspections; this included some continuous breaches of the same regulation.”

Sun Woodhouse, which was rated ‘requires improvement’ in its previous CQC report is now in special measures.

If the home fails to improve enforcement action could be taken by the CQC.

How can they call that care? Examiner reveals how dozens of Huddersfield care homes fail watchdog inspections

Other Eldercare homes to receive inadequate ratings were: Ingwood Nursing Home, Greetland; Ashleigh Care Home, Newsome; Cowlersley Court, Cowlersley; and Parklands House, Rochdale.

Eldercare’s Alexander House, Halifax, has a good rating, while Denison House, Selby, is rated inadequate.

The remainder of current Eldercare homes have ‘requires improvement’ ratings.

The Examiner contacted Eldercare director Brian Vincent but he did not respond.