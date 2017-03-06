Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A super speed futuristic ‘hover train’ could ferry passengers to Leeds and Hull at a staggering 350mph.

The train, which would be ‘the world’s fastest underground system’, will use magnets to levitate above the tracks, reducing friction.

Travel firm Direct City Networks (DCN) is developing the plans for ‘the world’s fastest underground system’ to run from Liverpool to Hull.

Dubbed DCN300+, engineers say the tunnel network would be the world’s fastest underground system.

The super-futuristic ‘maglev’ has no wheels and doesn’t run on a conventional engine, speeding along on a magnetically-charged cushion of air instead.

Able to travel at up to 350mph, the magnet-powered trains outrun anything in Europe, moving smoothly, quietly and shunning bad weather.

Leaving every 90 seconds, they would whisk you from Manchester to Leeds in around 11 minutes - down from an hour.

(Photo: www.dcn300.co.uk)

The Manchester-Leeds route, which would cost up to £3.7bn, is at the heart of the plan, which could then be extended to Liverpool and Hull.

A proposal has been submitted to Transport for the North, the Government body looking at improving the region’s transport links.

The DCN plan would see Maglev trains put into a tunnel stretching across the North. Its initial plans suggest the journey from Liverpool to Hull could take just 29 minutes.

The maglev could work alongside Northern Powerhouse Rail, the proposed high-speed rail link from Liverpool to Manchester and Leeds that could connect to HS2.

DCN believes a tunnel would be the best option - with a straight line service cutting beneath cities and the Pennines.

The firm has worked with Hyperloop, the company created by US billionaire Elon Musk, to develop a train system which runs at 600mph through ‘vacuum tubes’.

DCN will soon reveal early proposals before launching a detailed feasibility study to attract the billions of pounds of investment that would be needed.

A spokeswoman for Transport for the North said: “TfN have been provided with information by Direct City Networks (DCN) PLC regarding a proposal to initially link Manchester and Leeds with a high speed ‘MagLev’ connection, with the possibility of this being extended to Liverpool and Hull.”

She said they had responded highlighting areas in need of ‘substantive additional development work’ before a proposal could be given detailed consideration.

She added: “Our current priorities include the preparation of a long-term Strategic Transport Plan for the North and development of the Northern Powerhouse Rail proposals, which will identify plans for infrastructure needed to transform the region’s economy by offering fast, frequent and reliable transport around the North for both passengers and freight.”