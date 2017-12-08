Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield’s former superbikes star James Whitham is appealing for information after his partner’s son was ‘knocked off’ his motor scooter.

The incident happened on Thursday evening at the junction of Penistone Road and Far Bank in Shepley , said James.

He tweeted a photograph of the damaged scooter and appealed for witnesses to come forward.

James said: “My partner’s kid has just been knocked off his scooter...bike totalled..Bloke pulled out on him then drove off leaving him in the road.”

He added: “It was a red Fiat Punto 52 plate. It occurred tonight (Thursday) 17.20 junction of Penistone Road Far Bank, Shepley, Huddersfield...If anyone can help I’d like to talk with the driver...Thanks.”

James said his partner’s son was on the way home from college when it happened.

“He’s bruised everywhere and a bit shocked. Didn’t deserve this on his way home from college though.”