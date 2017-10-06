Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The supermarket and hotel plan for the old Kirklees College site WILL feature Lidl, it has been revealed.

At a Kirklees Council planning meeting, councillors were given a preview of what is to come.

And agents acting for developer Trinity One revealed the German food firm was back in the fold.

Drawings shown to councillors also reveal the potential hotel as budget operator Travelodge.

In an unusual arrangement, the Lidl store will be created underneath a nine-storey tall Travelodge hotel, that will also include private apartments.

Images of the new plan have been published after a deal to build a Lidl collapsed late last year.

The mothballed college then became a magnet for arsonists and vandals.

At the council’s Strategic Planning Committee, a spokesman from Trinity One’s design team confirmed Lidl had been out of the picture when they bought the site last year.

But he said Lidl had been persuaded to come back by the Leeds-based firm, which is set to develop the site more intensively.

While no formal planning application has yet been submitted, the developers said they intend to lodge one in the near future.

The mixed purpose building housing the Lidl and Travelodge would overlook Castlegate, with its car park to the north by Trinity Street.

The scale of the potential new scheme will be larger than what is currently on the site, with a number of buildings that are slightly taller.

On the east side of the plot by New North Road, the firm hopes to build three multi-storey blocks of apartments and a five storey office block.

All would have “under-croft” parking.

A number of units for small shops and cafes would be included to create a shopping and leisure experience around the square in front of the historic Grade 2* Huddersfield Infirmary building.

The firm also plans to refurbish the fire damaged infirmary but has admitted it hopes to demolish some of the adjacent former nurses accommodation, in co-operation with Historic England.

Councillors present at the meeting welcomed the ideas presented, declaring it “exciting.”

Clr Carole Pattison asked the firm to consider trying to create pedestrian access to the train station while Clr Steve Hall said the sooner something could be done to revamp the eyesore former college, the better.