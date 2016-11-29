Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Apartment plans have been unveiled for a historic mill on the edge of Batley town centre.

Blakeridge Mill is the subject of another planning application by Binks Developments Limited.

It comes after a supermarket - Netto - pulled out of plans to move into the Blakeridge Lane mill. It was to have created 44 jobs.

Now the developer is now seeking planning permission for the 104 apartments, leisure facilities and management offices.

A planning application submitted to Kirklees Council says: “Blakeridge Mills is a legacy of the industrial past which has helped to define the Heavy

Woollen area of Kirklees.

“Although a number of approvals have been achieved for the site, and renovation and refurbishment works have been undertaken – and are still underway – on some of the existing mill buildings, this scheme is a response to the withdrawal of a proposed supermarket operator and proposes the conversion of the remaining buildings on site to create additional residential accommodation.”

The latest plan is for a low-level section of the mill and a new road, already created to serve the former supermarket plan, will serve existing residential accommodation and the proposed new development as evidenced by the supporting information submitted with the application.