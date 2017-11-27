The video will start in 8 Cancel

This Sunday the Moon's orbit will come 16,000 miles closer to Earth than normal.

That means it will appear much bigger and brighter than it does normally.

The Full Cold Moon, the name given to the December full moon, will appear 14% larger and 30% brighter than usual, according to Space.com .

The moon will appear full at 3.46pm on Sunday and will reach its closest point to Earth at 222,135 miles at 3.45am on Monday 4 December.

The moon's average distance from Earth is approximately 238,000 miles.

So if the sky remains clear it will be visible above Huddersfield and West Yorkshire on the night of Sunday 3 December and the early hours of the following day.

Weather permitting, it will be easily visible with the naked eye and will be an ideal opportunity for photographers with long lenses to get more detailed pictures of the Moon's surface.

It isn't the first supermoon of the year - there have already been three - but there weren't visible because the moon's face was obscured by shadows.

Dr Marek Kukula, Public Astronomer at the Royal Observatory Greenwich, told the Mirror : "If a full moon happens to occur when the moon is also at its closest point then it will look slightly larger and brighter than usual, popularly known as a 'supermoon'.

"It is a natural part of the moon cycle and happens around once a year.

"The differences in apparent size and brightness amount to few percent but they can enhance the already beautiful sight of the full moon, making a supermoon worth looking up for."