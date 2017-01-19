Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Support for people wanting to stop smoking will be scaled back.

Kirklees Council has confirmed that the contract for the smoking cessation service “will be ceased in the near future”.

It came after a question at Kirklees Full Council on Wednesday night, when a resident raised fears about the service and jobs.

Clr Viv Kendrick, Cabinet Member for Health and Activity to Improve Health, confirmed the contract for smoking cessation services would cease, saying the government had, without warning, cut £2m from the Public Health budget.

She said: “It doesn’t mean there isn’t going to be some smoking cessation services, there will be for vulnerable people like pregnant women. The decision was taken after advice from Public Health consultants about value for money and achieving the results we needed to achieve.”