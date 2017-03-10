Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Officers snared a suspected drugs dealer after a chase on foot – thanks to the help of a good Samaritan who jumped from his own car to help.

The pursuit started in Dewsbury after officers spotted a car with the occupants believed to be in the middle of a drug deal.

Spotting police, the car made off at speed leading to a pursuit before it crashed into a lorry in Batley.

The driver ran off leaving the passenger behind, leading officers on a “lengthy foot pursuit.”

A member of the public joined in the chase and grabbed the suspect, who then collapsed exhausted.

A spokesman for Batley and Spen Neighbourhood Policing Team, writing on Facebook, said: “After a lengthy foot pursuit over garden fences and walls a very tired driver was arrested, just before passing out from exhaustion.

“The driver was initially detained by a member of public who had seen officers chasing and had jumped out of his vehicle to assist.”

The passenger of the car was detained at the scene, and both were arrested on suspicion of failing to stop, dangerous driving, possession with intent to supply class A drugs and driving document offences.

The driver was also wanted on warrant.

Police have since thanked the man who helped, adding that they had to clean up the police car after one of the suspects was sick in the back.