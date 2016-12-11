Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A CCTV image has been released of a man wanted in connection with a burglary in Heckmondwike.

The suspect entered an unlocked property in Brunswick Street between December 5 and 6 and stole items, including a black Vauxhall Corsa. The vehicle was later recovered in Liversedge.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Pc Sarah Culley in Kirklees CID on 101, quoting crime reference number 13160722311, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

In unrelated investigations, police would like to speak to the people pictured in the image gallery below. The people pictured in the images may be witnesses as well as suspects. If you recognise anyone, contact police on 101 quoting the reference number on the image caption.