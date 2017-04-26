Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man arrested on suspicion of the murder of Lindsay Jo Rimer more than two decades after her disappearance has been released without charge.

The arrest comes just weeks after detectives made a fresh appeal for information on the anniversary of Lindsay’s body being discovered in Rochdale Canal.

The 13-year-old was last seen in Hebden Bridge on November 7, 1994, on Crown Street.

Police confirmed a 68-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday and has now been released as enquiries continue.

Detectives said in their recent appeal they were hoping for the ‘golden nugget’ of information to lead them to her killer.

Det Supt Simon Atkinson, from the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “For over 22 years the family have had to live with the pain and the hurt of not knowing what happened to Lindsay as her killer continues to enjoy their freedom.

“No family should have to live with not knowing what happened to their daughter.”

He added: “We hope that someone who hasn’t yet felt able will come forward with the ‘golden nugget’ we are waiting for.”

A 63-year-old man arrested earlier remains on bail. Anyone with information should contact police on 101.