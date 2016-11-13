Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Firefighters from across West Yorkshire have spent hours battling repeated arson attacks at a derelict building in Elland.

Fire crews were called out in the early hours of Saturday and then again early today (Sunday) to former gas works premises at Gas Works Lane, Elland .

The derelict building, close to Morrison’s supermarket, has been completely gutted by the fires.

On both occasions, fires were lit at about 5.30am, leading to significant incidents and damage.

Firefighters from Huddersfield, Rastrick , Halifax, Illingworth, and Cleckheaton and aerial from Huddersfield and Bradford were involved over the two incidents.

On Saturday six crews were involved at the height of the incident, with the building 100% on fire.

On Sunday five crews attended along with a number of specialist aerial teams.